16:38 17.08.2023

Over 30,000 Hasidic Jew pilgrims plan to arrive in Uman to mark Rosh Hashanah – ethnic policy service

The State Service for Ethnic Affairs and Freedom of Conscience of Ukraine estimates that over 30,000 Hasidic Jew pilgrims will come to Uman, Cherkasy region, to mark Rosh Hashanah.

"Regardless the strong recommendations to the pilgrims to refrain from pilgrimage to Uman as much as possible, considering the war, regular massive attacks on our country and Russia's possible provocations, Hasidic Jews take this trip as their religious duty. Naturally, the arrival of such a number of pilgrims to a country at war requires that serious logistics, medical and sanitary and other efforts and measures be taken by state agencies," the press service of the state service said following a meeting of respective working group on Thursday.

Representatives of the municipal and regional authorities, security forces, border guards, diplomats, customs service employees affirmed their readiness to receive over 30,000 pilgrims.

"The top priority issues that are being addressed include the procedure of entry and registration, security, improvement of the neighborhood, accommodation, catering services, creation of proper conditions for the expression of their religious devotion," the state service said.

According to the statement, Uman Mayor Iryna Pletniova said that it is almost impossible to provide such a number of people with seats in bomb shelters, especially when they stay on a relatively small area.

"However, both the central and local authorities have accumulated significant experience in the organization of pilgrimage and managed to settle all issues that seemed to be intractable. This year, a website and a hotline were created for the Hasidic Jew pilgrims in Ukraine to get information about peculiarities of pilgrimage and rules of stay, as well as receive around-the-clock support," it said.

 

