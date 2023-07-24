Press Conferences

18:59 24.07.2023

Economy, tourism help to ensure effectiveness of community in wartime – Uman mayor

3 min read

KYIV. July 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The town of Uman continues to develop tourism amid the war and supports businesses that have moved from other regions of Ukraine, Head of Uman Town Community of Cherkasy region Iryna Pletniova has said.

"In order for the city to work and operate, the economy must work. It is clear that there must be support for our existing enterprises, support for enterprises that have moved to us from the territories where there is no opportunity to work now," she said during a public expert discussion on the subject: "How Should Communities Be Effective in Wartime, and Why?" at the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency on Monday.

Pletniova recalled that Uman is known as a tourist city, and the community, despite the war, is working in this direction.

"People in such difficult conditions need some kind of relaxation, the opportunity to recharge, have some rest. Not everyone has the opportunity to travel abroad, so it is time to get to know our country, and we are trying to do our best to attract tourists. Not only Ukrainian tourists come to Uman, pilgrims from all over the world come to us," Pletniova said.

Speaking about the challenges faced by the community during the war, she said that 13,700 internally displaced persons (IDPs) currently live in Uman, and among them there are many elderly people and people with disabilities who require care and attention.

"Before the full-scale war 50-70 people lived in the veterans' home, and now more than 300 people live there, of whom almost 200 are bedridden… And all these challenges, all this work fell on the shoulders of the local council, our residents," Pletniova said.

She stressed that, despite the war, it is necessary to repair roads, improve the city, restore the school stadium, as planned for one of the Uman secondary schools (due until 2025), and help the front.

"At the end of last year, we bought computer equipment for teachers, for almost every class... And road repairs are also needed, and support for medicine and education is also needed. If the roof is leaking at school, how can this be postponed?" Pletniova said.

Director for Science and Development of the Institute of Civil Society Anatoliy Tkachuk said it is necessary to constantly communicate with community members so that they are aware of what exactly the local budget funds are spent on.

"Everything should be as transparent and understandable as possible," he said.

The discussion was held within the framework of the Sustainability program implemented by the East Europe Foundation in a consortium of non-governmental organizations led by ERIM and funded by the European Union.

