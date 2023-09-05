Facts

10:27 05.09.2023

Belgium to hand over Sea Sparrow missiles to Ukraine – media

1 min read
The Belgian Ministry of Defense bought Sea Sparrow missiles from Germany, L’Echo said with reference to the office of Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder.

According to the publication, in total, Belgium bought 14 missiles, eight of which will be transferred to Ukraine.

In addition, the Belgian Council of Ministers confirmed that a decision on a new supply of equipment for the Ukrainian forces worth over EUR 150,000 will be considered at a meeting on Friday. In addition to the Sea Sparrow missiles, this aid package is planned to include 3,200 FN FNC magazines and about 50 Bangalore tubes, explosive devices designed to penetrate barbed wire in ground defenses by infantry.

Tags: #belgium #missiles

