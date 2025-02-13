Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:00 13.02.2025

Umerov discusses supply of missiles for air defense systems with reps of Thales Belgium

During his working visit to Brussels, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held a meeting with representatives of Thales Belgium, which has been providing important support to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"We discussed solutions to counter Russia's drone terrorism, in particular, the supply of missiles for air defense systems. We also raised the prospect of localizing their production in Ukraine," Umerov said in a Telegram message.

The minister thanked Thales Belgium for its steadfast position and willingness to take concrete decisions.

As the company’s website says, over the years, Thales in Belgium has developed its industrial and technological capacity across the country and has a wide portfolio, with solutions covering all major areas of the Group, including defence and security, aerospace, space, and digital identity and security. Thales also maintains a permanent presence in Brussels to serve the European institutions and NATO.

Tags: #belgium #defense #industry

