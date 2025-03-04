Belgian FM: US suspension of aid to Ukraine requires EU to rapidly boost defense spending to keep supporting Ukraine

The U.S. suspension of military aid to Ukraine requires the EU to quickly increase defense spending to continue supporting Ukraine and guaranteeing its own security, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said.

"Exceptional times require exceptional responses. The fact that the US are suspending their military aid to Ukraine calls on the EU to rapidly boost its defense spendings to keep supporting Ukraine and ensure its own security. We need to ramp up the long-awaited by our allies - investments and reach a strategic autonomy," he said on the X social network.

The minister said that with the ReArm Europe plan, the European Commission is putting forward concrete and new proposals for a safe and resilient Europe.

"Those efforts are necessary, it’s obvious. At the same time they should not impact other critical sectors for the well-being of our societies, and we should make sure we keep a sustainable budgetary trajectory. The Belgian government will discuss those proposals swiftly. Together, we are stronger," Prevot said.