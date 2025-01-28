Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:01 28.01.2025

Missile attack hits private enterprise in Mykolaiv

Missile attack hits private enterprise in Mykolaiv

As a result of a missile attack by Russian occupation forces on Tuesday, a private enterprise in Mykolaiv was hit, the city's mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said.

"Russian scumbags hit Mykolaiv. There was a hit on a private enterprise. We are working," he said in the Telegram channel.

Head of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitaliy Kim said there were no calls to emergency services at the site of the hit.

"At the moment, there are no calls to emergency services. We are checking," he said in his Telegram.

Russian occupation forces carried out a missile attack on Mykolaiv on Tuesday late in the evening; explosions were heard in the city.

Tags: #mykolaiv #missiles #damage

