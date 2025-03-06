Zelenskyy's plane arrives in Belgium
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Belgium.
According to the flightaware.com website, the presidential plane Airbus A319 UR-ABA has just landed at Brussels Airport (BRU).
Customer Login:
Special Topics:
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Belgium.
According to the flightaware.com website, the presidential plane Airbus A319 UR-ABA has just landed at Brussels Airport (BRU).
Extraordinary EU summit with Zelenskyy on Thursday to discuss Ukraine, European security under Trump
Firefighters have made progress in extinguishing fire at Chornobyl site caused by drone strike – IAEA
Drone strikes destroy Nova Poshta terminal in Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing employee, burning thousands of packages
Costa on special EU summit: It is time to turn our principles into real actions to guarantee peace for Ukraine
Firefighters have made progress in extinguishing fire at Chornobyl site caused by drone strike – IAEA