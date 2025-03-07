Facts

Zelenskyy discusses with King of Belgium country's participation in preparing first steps to end the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with King Philippe of Belgium the Belgian country's participation in preparing the first steps to end the war.

“I am grateful to His Majesty King Philippe of the Belgians for the audience,” a message posted on his X reads.

The President noted that Belgium's participation in preparing the first steps to end the war was discussed.

Zelenskyy also counts on the assistance of the King of Belgium in returning Ukrainian children illegally deported and displaced by Russia.

“I thank Belgium for the support throughout the three years of full-scale Russian aggression and for its position on achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” the President concluded.

