USA to send depleted-uranium munitions to Ukraine – media

The U.S. President's administration will for the first time send controversial armor-piercing munitions containing depleted uranium in a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, Reuters reported on September 1.

"The rounds, which could help destroy Russian tanks, are part of a new military aid package for Ukraine set to be unveiled in the next week. The munitions can be fired from U.S. Abrams tanks that, according to a person familiar with the matter, are expected be delivered to Ukraine in the coming weeks. One of the officials said that the coming aid package will be worth between $240 million and $375 million depending on what is included," it said.

A by-product of uranium enrichment, depleted uranium is used for ammunition because its extreme density gives rounds the ability to easily penetrate armor plating and self-ignite in a searing cloud of dust and metal. While depleted uranium is radioactive, it is considerably less so than naturally occurring uranium, although particles can linger for a considerable time.

As reported, in April, the UK provided Ukraine with several thousands of shells for Challenger 2 tanks part of which contained depleted uranium.