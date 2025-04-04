Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

16:48 04.04.2025

USA committed to NATO – Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte says that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has clearly assured Washington of the alliance's commitment.

"We have just concluded two very productive days of meetings, covering a wide range of issues. Allies heard a very clear message from Secretary Rubio about US commitment to NATO, and also a very clear expectation that Europe and Canada must take more responsibility for our shared security and continue to ramp up defence spending. The consensus from the discussions these two days is that as the world grows more dangerous, we need NATO more than ever. And we are united in our commitment to each other in this Alliance," Rutte said on Friday in Brussels at a press conference following a two-day meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member countries.

"That commitment is not only principled – based on common values and shared history. It is deeply practical. We face real threats to our security – the most direct from Russia. But also from others, state and non-state. In the High North, from the South, on the Eastern flank, and in cyberspace. Whatever the challenges we face, we need to make sure that we have the forces and capabilities necessary to deter aggression. And defend ourselves should anyone make the mistake of attacking. So we will invest more. Much more. As so many Allies have already begun to do," he said.

He noted that allies will also produce (weapons) "more, and more quickly."

Rutte also said that during a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reported on the situation on the ground. "Allies assured him of their continued support for Ukraine in its fight today and to help build up its armed forces for the future. And we discussed the important talks that the US is leading with Ukraine as well as with Russia to try to bring the war to a just and lasting end. We support the push for peace," he said.

"And Allies – including through efforts spearheaded by France and the UK – have shown that they are ready, willing and able to shoulder more responsibility in helping to secure a peace when the time comes. NATO itself continues to provide political and practical support for Ukraine. Through our command in Wiesbaden, our office in Ukraine, and more. And as announced on Wednesday, in the first three months of 2025, NATO Allies have pledged more than EUR 20 billion in security assistance for Ukraine," Rutte said.

"We were joined by our Indo-Pacific partners – Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea. The security of the Indo-Pacific and the Euro-Atlantic is more connected than ever before. The war against Ukraine is but one example of this as China, North Korea, and Iran continue to support Russia’s war machine. This poses risks to us all. But we are attentive to those risks. And determined to ensure we are equipped to address them. So we continue to strengthen our ties, including on defence industrial cooperation," the NATO Secretary General concluded.

