Facts

19:06 30.08.2023

Interior Minister on incident in Dnipro: If citizens want to live in state of law, they must comply with law

2 min read
Interior Minister on incident in Dnipro: If citizens want to live in state of law, they must comply with law

The events in Dnipro require a balanced and objective approach, but there are also obvious things: if citizens want to live in a state governed by the rule of law, they themselves must comply with the law, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko believes.

"There are situations that need to be analyzed rationally. Death is always grief. But the events in Dnipro need to be sorted out objectively. The investigation is ongoing, which should provide answers to the main questions," he said in the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

At the same time, Klymenko said "there are obvious things. If citizens want to live in a state of law, they themselves must comply with the law, behave in accordance with established norms and definitely not beat the police. Moreover, teach their children to obey the law."

According to the Interior Minister, "this situation is a serious precedent. We live in wartime. Not always stable, but still controlled. Controlled precisely thanks to the efforts of law enforcement agencies."

"If individual citizens live in anarchy and consider themselves above the law, and the police cannot perform their functions, Ukrainian society will face very dark times," the interior minister said.

As reported, on August 29, in Dnipro, police began to pursue a car that violated traffic rules and did not respond to a request to stop. Patrolmen were able to catch up with the car, but the passengers refused to get out of it.

There was a woman, a man and two children in the car. A fight ensued, during which the man hit a female law enforcement officer in the face, and threw another policeman to the ground over himself. The officer then fired at the intruder. It turned out to be a local resident of Dzhumberi Silogava. The driver of the car died from the gunshot wounds he received.

Tags: #dnipro #klymenko

