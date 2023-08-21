Facts

18:28 21.08.2023

Zdorovi national agency donates humanitarian aid to hospitals in Luhansk region that receive IDPs

The Zdorovi national humanitarian aid agency has handed over humanitarian aid to hospitals in Luhansk region that receive internally displaced persons from the occupied territories.

According to a press release from Zdorovi, medicines and medical devices were provided to the hospitals of the Stanytsia Luhanska territorial community.

According to the founder of Zdorovi, Natalia Tulinova, the delivery of humanitarian aid to Luhansk region is one of the most difficult tasks for the Zdorovi logistics center.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Zdorovi team has fulfilled 1,835 requests for assistance from 945 medical institutions from different regions of Ukraine, including frontline and de-occupied territories and war zones.

The total volume of transferred medical cargo amounted to 1,007 tonnes.

Zdorovi cooperates with international partners, including MedShare, Embrace, Razom for Ukraine, Nova Ukraine, Americares, USAID, Philips and other charitable foundations and organizations.

