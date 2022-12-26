Local governor: Russians fail to attack Lyman from Luhansk direction

The counter-offensive actions of the Ukrainian defense forces prevented the Russian occupation troops from attacking the city of Lyman (Donetsk region) from the Luhansk direction, head of the military regional administration Serhiy Haidai said.

"The Russians had such plans, but thanks to the Ukrainian command, which understood the plans, saw the whole map of military events, it was precisely those counter-offensive actions of the Ukrainian defense forces that prevented the Russian occupation forces from putting their plans into action. Now they are still drawing up reserves, but they have not launched a counter-offensive at the moment," he said at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media center on Monday.