Facts

12:31 26.12.2022

Local governor: Russians fail to attack Lyman from Luhansk direction

1 min read
Local governor: Russians fail to attack Lyman from Luhansk direction

The counter-offensive actions of the Ukrainian defense forces prevented the Russian occupation troops from attacking the city of Lyman (Donetsk region) from the Luhansk direction, head of the military regional administration Serhiy Haidai said.

"The Russians had such plans, but thanks to the Ukrainian command, which understood the plans, saw the whole map of military events, it was precisely those counter-offensive actions of the Ukrainian defense forces that prevented the Russian occupation forces from putting their plans into action. Now they are still drawing up reserves, but they have not launched a counter-offensive at the moment," he said at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media center on Monday.

Tags: #luhansk_region

MORE ABOUT

12:28 19.11.2022
Enemy transfers paratroopers from Kherson direction to Luhansk region – Haidai

Enemy transfers paratroopers from Kherson direction to Luhansk region – Haidai

09:02 06.10.2022
Head of Luhansk Military Administration reports on de-occupation of six settlements of Luhansk region

Head of Luhansk Military Administration reports on de-occupation of six settlements of Luhansk region

12:15 12.08.2022
Russians fail to break through defense of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Luhansk region, they are preparing for ‘"referendum’ now

Russians fail to break through defense of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Luhansk region, they are preparing for ‘"referendum’ now

18:32 08.08.2022
Russian invaders intend to take 104 children from Luhansk region to Russia – region’s head

Russian invaders intend to take 104 children from Luhansk region to Russia – region’s head

12:24 07.07.2022
Over 3,400 enterprises in Luhansk region stop working – local governor

Over 3,400 enterprises in Luhansk region stop working – local governor

11:47 06.07.2022
Haidai: Despite capture of almost entire Luhansk region, fierce battles taking place in two settlements

Haidai: Despite capture of almost entire Luhansk region, fierce battles taking place in two settlements

10:44 20.06.2022
Control over Metiolkine near Severodonetsk lost – Luhansk regional administration

Control over Metiolkine near Severodonetsk lost – Luhansk regional administration

09:47 27.05.2022
Russian artillery, planes attack Severodonetsk – head of Luhansk Military Administration

Russian artillery, planes attack Severodonetsk – head of Luhansk Military Administration

09:40 17.05.2022
Russian military retreat from Hirske, Zolote, Syrotine with heavy losses

Russian military retreat from Hirske, Zolote, Syrotine with heavy losses

09:32 10.05.2022
As result of shelling of Luhansk region, one person injured - head of regional military administration

As result of shelling of Luhansk region, one person injured - head of regional military administration

AD

HOT NEWS

Infrastructure of Bakhmut 60% destroyed – regional authorities

Ukraine urges UN member states to revoke Russia's status of permanent member of UN Security Council, exclude it from UN as whole – MFA

Invaders lose about 550 soldiers, five tanks, five artillery systems over day in Ukraine – General Staff

Ukrainian army repels enemy attacks near 16 settlements over day – General Staff

Zelensky asks public to pay attention to air alerts during last days of year

LATEST

USA develops special plan to prepare Patriot SAM battery for operation in Ukraine in less than six months – Kuleba

Zelensky appoints Ukrainian ambassadors to Argentina, Nigeria – MFA

Invaders shell Ukraine 19 times from MLRS over day, trying to attack in Bakhmut, Lyman directions – AFU General Staff

Invaders fire at surroundings of village of Sydorivka, Sumy region, no casualties

Saakashvili refuses to be tested for poisoning without Western experts' participation

Ukraine's Orthodox Church, Greek Catholic Church start dialogue on church calendar reform

Infrastructure of Bakhmut 60% destroyed – regional authorities

Ukraine urges UN member states to revoke Russia's status of permanent member of UN Security Council, exclude it from UN as whole – MFA

Ex-head of Ukrmedprojectbud sentenced to five years in jail for abuse of duty during construction of Okhmatdyt hospital

Court of Appeal overturns acquittal of ex-director of ZTMC, imposes sentence of 3.5 years in prison

AD
AD
AD
AD