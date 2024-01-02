Heads of clinics from 20 regions of Ukraine complete training by Zdorovi humanitarian agency

Heads of clinics from 20 regions of Ukraine completed a series of anti-crisis training modules "Leadership in times of crisis" by the humanitarian agency Zdorovi.

As reported in a Zdorovi press release, 63 hospital managers from 20 regions of Ukraine took part in the educational program, which lasted three months, and more than 200 participants watched the training videos.

In addition, the humanitarian agency, as part of the Barometer project, conducts research on the state of the medical industry during the war.

"The Zdorovі team cooperates with a large base of hospitals, whose managers and medical workers, during the survey, have the opportunity to share real problems in their medical institutions and the industry as a whole. Based on these responses, an analysis and report is created, which is the basis for creating an effective strategy for assistance from foreign donors for the next period,” the humanitarian agency notes.

After the survey is completed, analysts from the national agency for humanitarian aid Zdorovi will prepare and publish a report on the results of the project.

The national agency for humanitarian aid Zdorovi is recognized as a critically important enterprise for the functioning of Ukrainian medicine. Zdorovi’s large-scale humanitarian work is carried out in cooperation with international partners, including Initiative Center to Support Social Action Ednannia, RAZOM for UKRAINE, NOVA Ukraine, Americares, Philips, the Netherlands Refugee Council, GIZ, Projecten Vastenactie and other charitable foundations and organizations.