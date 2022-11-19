Facts

12:28 19.11.2022

Enemy transfers paratroopers from Kherson direction to Luhansk region – Haidai

Enemy transfers paratroopers from Kherson direction to Luhansk region – Haidai

The Russian occupation forces are transferring paratroopers from Kherson direction to Luhansk region, but are unable to change the situation, Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai has said.

"The remaining 'best' soldiers. The Rushists are transferring paratroopers from Kherson direction to Luhansk region. They are unable to change the situation. Delay our offensive for a while – yes, start a counteroffensive – no," he said on Facebook.

Haidai also noted that the Armed Forces move forward step by step, but "rainy weather" hinders them.

As of today, twelve residential areas were liberated in the region.

"The liberated villages look terrible, they are destroyed to the ground. There are people there, so we supply them with humanitarian aid and still hope that the local residents will want to evacuate as shelling never stops," he said.

