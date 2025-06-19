Zelenskyy appoints Shapovalov as AFU Ground Forces Commander

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the appointment of Hennadiy Shapovalov as Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Corresponding decree No. 412/2025 was published on the president's website.

On April 16, 2024, the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, introduced the newly appointed commander, Brigadier General Hennadiy Shapovalov, to the personnel of the South operational command.

On January 19, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Brigadier General Shapovalov would work with Ukrainian partners in Wiesbaden, his task is to coordinate assistance to Ukraine in the security sector.

Later, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov signed the appointment of Shapovalov as head of the Ukrainian team at Key Security Assistance Command for Ukraine in Wiesbaden

Shapovalov received his military education in Ukraine, completing it at the U.S. Army War College, where senior officers of the Ground Forces are trained. During his years of service, he went through all stages of his military career – from tank platoon commander to commander of a separate motorized infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk. In 2022, he was awarded the rank of brigadier general.

On February 4, Shapovalov announced that he was leaving the post of commander of the troops of the South operational command.