ZDOROVI agency transfers humanitarian aid to hospitals in 49 settlements of Ukraine in Aug

The humanitarian agency ZDOROVI donated 29 tonnes of humanitarian aid to hospitals in 49 settlements in Ukraine in August.

Founder of ZDOROVI Natalya Tulinova told the Interfax-Ukraine agency that assistance was provided, in particular, thanks to the agency’s cooperation with international partners, including such organizations as ICAP Ednannia, MedShare, Embrace, RAZOM for UKRAINE, NOVA Ukraine, Americares, USAID, PHILIPS, as well as other charitable foundations and organizations.

She also reported that during September, representatives of the ZDOROVI agency team took part in two international conferences - the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen and the Americares Ukraine Partner Summit, which discussed support for medical institutions in Ukraine and ensuring patient access to medical care in the occupied and front-line territories.

“We are building a charitable organization that, in the smallest detail, meets the standards of work in the international community, so that our donors and partners can be confident in the transparency of processes related to humanitarian assistance to Ukraine,” Tulinova said.

She also emphasized that currently “a fundamental platform for our country’s full participation in the global healthcare system is being built.”