Novoselivsky village in Luhansk region liberated – regional administration

The village of Novoselivsky in Luhansk region was liberated from Russian occupation as a result of a successful assault, the Telegram channel of Luhansk Regional Military Administration reported on Friday evening.

"The forces of the unit's assault groups, with the support of artillery and heavy equipment of the Kraken special forces and the forces of the 92nd motorized brigade, carried out a fire attack on the occupied village of Novoselivske in Luhansk region. During the assault, the enemy was driven out of the village, suffered losses in equipment and personnel, part of the invaders was captured. The village is controlled by the Ukrainian army," the report says.

The population of the village according to the Ukrainian population census of 2001 was 736 people.