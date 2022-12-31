Facts

11:14 31.12.2022

Novoselivsky village in Luhansk region liberated – regional administration

1 min read
Novoselivsky village in Luhansk region liberated – regional administration

The village of Novoselivsky in Luhansk region was liberated from Russian occupation as a result of a successful assault, the Telegram channel of Luhansk Regional Military Administration reported on Friday evening.

"The forces of the unit's assault groups, with the support of artillery and heavy equipment of the Kraken special forces and the forces of the 92nd motorized brigade, carried out a fire attack on the occupied village of Novoselivske in Luhansk region. During the assault, the enemy was driven out of the village, suffered losses in equipment and personnel, part of the invaders was captured. The village is controlled by the Ukrainian army," the report says.

The population of the village according to the Ukrainian population census of 2001 was 736 people.

Tags: #war #luhansk_region

MORE ABOUT

11:52 31.12.2022
Russia likely receives another Shahed shipment given increased attacks by these UAVs – ISW

Russia likely receives another Shahed shipment given increased attacks by these UAVs – ISW

20:05 30.12.2022
General Hodges: By not providing long-range strikes capabilities to Ukraine, we grant sanctuary to Russia which able to kill Ukrainians

General Hodges: By not providing long-range strikes capabilities to Ukraine, we grant sanctuary to Russia which able to kill Ukrainians

14:59 29.12.2022
Russian invaders' losses are 790 personnel, five MLRS, ten armored vehicles, helicopter over last day – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders' losses are 790 personnel, five MLRS, ten armored vehicles, helicopter over last day – AFU General Staff

12:56 27.12.2022
Main battles on Monday continue on Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut – ISW

Main battles on Monday continue on Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut – ISW

09:21 27.12.2022
Zelensky calls 'severe and painful' situation in Donbas

Zelensky calls 'severe and painful' situation in Donbas

12:31 26.12.2022
Local governor: Russians fail to attack Lyman from Luhansk direction

Local governor: Russians fail to attack Lyman from Luhansk direction

12:54 23.12.2022
Number of injured children increased to 867 as result of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine

Number of injured children increased to 867 as result of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine

18:49 22.12.2022
Zelensky bringing from Washington decisions awaited by Defense Forces

Zelensky bringing from Washington decisions awaited by Defense Forces

10:56 22.12.2022
Ukraine's success can avoid third World War – Biden

Ukraine's success can avoid third World War – Biden

15:39 20.12.2022
Enemy starts launching smaller Iranian drone Shahed-131 in Ukraine – speaker of Air Force Command

Enemy starts launching smaller Iranian drone Shahed-131 in Ukraine – speaker of Air Force Command

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian air defense to become stronger, more effective in new year – Zelensky

Zelensky: We have clear electricity generation, supply strategy

Zelensky signs law on fundamentals of govt policy in national, civic identity in Ukraine

Reznikov: We shoot down and will shoot down Russian drones and missiles, terrorist state demilitarizing 'according to plan'

About 3,400 Ukrainian servicemen now in captivity, another 15,000 people missing – presidential envoy

LATEST

Russia may strike again to undermine morale of Ukrainians over new year holidays - British intelligence

Govt approves Concept for transformation of military education system in Ukraine based on NATO standards

Ukraine terminates agreement with DPRK on establishing intergovt commission due to its support for Russia's armed aggression

Govt foresees verification of data on individuals based on data from public registers

Ukrainian air defense to become stronger, more effective in new year – Zelensky

Zelensky: We have clear electricity generation, supply strategy

Shmyhal: Our strategic goal is to meet EU accession criteria by end of 2024

Moscow decides on next wave of mobilization from Jan 5, 2023 – Budanov

Zelensky signs law on fundamentals of govt policy in national, civic identity in Ukraine

Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to launch financial services in 2023 – minister

AD
AD
AD
AD