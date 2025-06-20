General Staff records 176 combat clashes in past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, 176 combat clashes have been recorded. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram in operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 8:00 a.m. Friday.

"According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out one missile and 55 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using five missiles and dropping 75 guided air bombs, and used 2,798 kamikaze drones for the strikes. The enemy also carried out 5,062 artillery attacks, including 114 from multiple launch rocket systems," the General Staff reports.