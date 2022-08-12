Russians fail to break through defense of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Luhansk region, they are preparing for ‘"referendum’ now

On August 11, the Russian occupiers tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near 14 settlements in Luhansk region, but were unable and withdrew, said head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.

"During August 11, the Russians attacked eight times from the air. From different sides, they tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in about 14 settlements, once again attacked Verkhniokamyanske, but again retreated to previously occupied positions," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

At night, the enemy launched a missile strike, fired seven times from barrel and rocket artillery, and twice joined tank units to the assault operations.

According to Haidai, the occupiers are confident in the results of their future pseudo-referendum for the annexation of the Ukrainian regions to Russia, despite the fact that they still cannot fully occupy Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

He noted that the occupied part of Luhansk region was visited by former President of Russia and current Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, who promised to repair schools destroyed by the Russians.

Haidai added that the occupiers are still demonstrating their concern for the population by distributing free bread or hot lunches, at the same time, the Russians are not telling residents anything about the upcoming winter.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, no one is preparing a heating system, a steam shop in the occupied cities.