09:49 20.06.2025

Defense forces hit 22 areas of occupation concentration in past 24 hours – General Staff

Defense forces hit 22 areas of occupation concentration in past 24 hours – General Staff
Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' missile forces and artillery have struck 22 areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated, two command posts, six missile forces and artillery assets and one other important facility of the Russian invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on the Telegram channel in operational information about the Russian invasion as of 8:00 on Friday.

