Ukrainian Red Cross, reps of Luhansk region sign cooperation memo

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has signed a Memorandum to support residents of Luhansk region.

“The Ukrainian Red Cross continues to strengthen its cooperation with regions across Ukraine. Recently, our office hosted a meeting with representatives from Luhansk region, during which a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed with the Department of Social Protection of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration and the Luhansk Regional Clinical Hospital,” URCS said on Facebook.

Thanks to the memorandum, the Ukrainian Red Cross will be able to provide more humanitarian support to those in need: support hospitals and medical institutions in the region and implement social projects for the population.