The terrorist group "Ministry of State Security of Luhansk People's Republic," illegally created by the Russian invaders in the territory of Luhansk region occupied by them, announced the initiation of a criminal case on suspicion of espionage against an employee of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM), a citizen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland by David Orrells.

Orrells is accused of collecting information about the locations of militants of the terrorist organization "LPR" and their equipment, as well as the coordinates of civilian infrastructure objects and transferring them to the "Ukrainian side."