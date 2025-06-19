Metinvest helps equip five command, staff vehicles for units of Ukraine's Ground Forces

The Metinvest Mining and Metallurgical Group, within the framework of Rinat Akhmetov's Steel Front military initiative, helped equip five command and staff vehicles for units of the Ground Forces of Ukraine.

According to the group's press release on Thursday, Metinvest financed the work on the complete technical re-equipment of command and staff vehicles based on the Kozak armored vehicle. Equipped with the most modern communication equipment, the vehicles have already left for the hottest areas of the front.

It is noted that five of the latest mobile control points were received by the signalmen of one of the units of the Ground Forces of Ukraine. Comfortable workplaces for personnel were equipped and the most modern communication equipment, means of communication protection, resistant to electronic warfare, automation, autonomous backup power supply and other equipment were installed.

Metinvest allocated almost UAH 2 million for these purposes.

The staff vehicles are designed to ensure round-the-clock stable radio communications and control in the tactical link of the Land Forces in any weather conditions and season, on the move and at a standstill.

The military said the Kozak was not chosen by chance for conversion into a command and staff vehicle. The combat vehicle is well protected by armor, mobile, very roomy and allows you to place all the necessary equipment and organize comfortable workplaces for personnel.

"The most modern technological stuffing allows the commander to monitor the situation on the battlefield in real time, consolidating data from unmanned reconnaissance and other systems. Objective and complete information allows the headquarters to make operational decisions aimed at increasing the efficiency of the units' actions and saving the lives of soldiers," deputy company commander Dmytro said.

The command and staff vehicles are equipped taking into account the combat experience and needs of the Ukrainian army, and modern technological solutions are used here that protect the vehicle crew from wartime risks.

"Information is a weapon, especially in the army, which defends the country from enemy invasion. In order for this weapon to always be accurate and sharp, help Ukrainian soldiers effectively fight and preserve their personal contribution, we have eliminated the need for operational re-equipment of command and staff vehicles. After all, modern war is, first of all, a war of the latest technological solutions, so such command complexes are indispensable for our army," Metinvest's Operations Director Oleksandr Myronenko said.

Over the three years of the full-scale invasion, Metinvest Group has allocated UAH 9.28 billion to help Ukraine and its citizens, of which UAH 4.9 billion is for the needs of the army within the framework of Rinat Akhmetov's Steel Front military initiative.