Russian invaders intend to take 104 children from Luhansk region to Russia – region’s head

The Russian invaders intend to deport 104 children from the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region in the near future, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) has already been notified of these facts, said head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.

"The ruscists said that they would kidnap more than 100 of our children. The occupation authorities are trying to deport young Ukrainians to the Russian Federation. Maria Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children's Rights under the President of the Russian Federation, is actively involved in the ‘process of organizing deportation.’ The telegram page of the abductor of children is full of messages about the family shelter of Ukrainian orphans. The issue of placing Ukrainian orphans in Russian families under the guardianship was discussed by this Maria with the self-proclaimed leaders of ‘DPR’ and ‘LPR,’" he wrote on Facebook.

According to Haidai, in the near future, the occupiers plan to illegally take 104 children out of the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region.

"This is also a manifestation of genocide. We are trying to gather as much information about this crime as possible. The Prosecutor General’s Office has already been notified of these facts," the head of the Regional Military Administration stressed.