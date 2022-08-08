Facts

18:32 08.08.2022

Russian invaders intend to take 104 children from Luhansk region to Russia – region’s head

2 min read
Russian invaders intend to take 104 children from Luhansk region to Russia – region’s head

The Russian invaders intend to deport 104 children from the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region in the near future, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) has already been notified of these facts, said head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.

"The ruscists said that they would kidnap more than 100 of our children. The occupation authorities are trying to deport young Ukrainians to the Russian Federation. Maria Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children's Rights under the President of the Russian Federation, is actively involved in the ‘process of organizing deportation.’ The telegram page of the abductor of children is full of messages about the family shelter of Ukrainian orphans. The issue of placing Ukrainian orphans in Russian families under the guardianship was discussed by this Maria with the self-proclaimed leaders of ‘DPR’ and ‘LPR,’" he wrote on Facebook.

According to Haidai, in the near future, the occupiers plan to illegally take 104 children out of the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region.

"This is also a manifestation of genocide. We are trying to gather as much information about this crime as possible. The Prosecutor General’s Office has already been notified of these facts," the head of the Regional Military Administration stressed.

Tags: #children #luhansk_region #occupied_territories

MORE ABOUT

16:39 06.08.2022
Juvenile prosecutors: Some 361 children killed, more than 702 injured amid Russian armed aggression in Ukraine

Juvenile prosecutors: Some 361 children killed, more than 702 injured amid Russian armed aggression in Ukraine

15:52 01.08.2022
Ukraine looking for 203 children, most of whom disappeared in war zone

Ukraine looking for 203 children, most of whom disappeared in war zone

14:07 26.07.2022
SBU exposes Russia's plans for pseudo-referendum on annexation of Ukraine’s occupied regions

SBU exposes Russia's plans for pseudo-referendum on annexation of Ukraine’s occupied regions

12:26 26.07.2022
Juvenile prosecutors: Some 358 children killed amid Russia’s armed aggression in Ukraine, more than 690 injured

Juvenile prosecutors: Some 358 children killed amid Russia’s armed aggression in Ukraine, more than 690 injured

10:05 19.07.2022
Zelensky: People in occupied areas do not forget about Ukraine

Zelensky: People in occupied areas do not forget about Ukraine

09:22 19.07.2022
As result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, 353 children killed, 676 wounded – PGO

As result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, 353 children killed, 676 wounded – PGO

11:07 18.07.2022
As result of Russian aggression against in Ukraine, 353 children killed, 666 wounded – PGO

As result of Russian aggression against in Ukraine, 353 children killed, 666 wounded – PGO

12:53 16.07.2022
PGO: As result of Russia aggression against Ukraine, 353 children killed, 662 wounded

PGO: As result of Russia aggression against Ukraine, 353 children killed, 662 wounded

16:33 14.07.2022
Number of searches of Ukrainians increased in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Number of searches of Ukrainians increased in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – Defense Ministry

12:38 13.07.2022
Some 349 children killed, 652 injured due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine

Some 349 children killed, 652 injured due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU detains killers of Russian special services, who planned murder of Ukrainian defense minister, head of Main Intelligence Agency

Ex-Defense Minister Yezhel suspected of concluding ‘Kharkiv agreements’ in favor of Russia – SBI

Rada website publishes list of sanctions against Russia, which proposed to be introduced for ten years

Ukrainian air defense shoots down four Russian Kalibr missiles launched from Black Sea – Air Force

Russian occupiers declare their readiness to blow up mined Zaporizhia NPP

LATEST

Ambassador Korniychuk: the russian missile could have caused many deaths during the Hasidic pilgrimage

Configuration of Europe for next 50-100 years being determined in Ukraine – Podoliak

SBU detains killers of Russian special services, who planned murder of Ukrainian defense minister, head of Main Intelligence Agency

Ex-Defense Minister Yezhel suspected of concluding ‘Kharkiv agreements’ in favor of Russia – SBI

Rada website publishes list of sanctions against Russia, which proposed to be introduced for ten years

Ukrainian air defense shoots down four Russian Kalibr missiles launched from Black Sea – Air Force

Pivden task force confirms new strikes on Antonivsky, Kakhovka bridges

Russian occupiers declare their readiness to blow up mined Zaporizhia NPP

First vessel with Ukrainian agrifood arrives at its final destination

Amnesty International regrets 'distress' over their report – Reuters

AD
AD
AD
AD