Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:48 20.06.2025

One person killed, 14 injured as result of massive enemy UAV attack on Odesa – PGO

2 min read
One person killed, 14 injured as result of massive enemy UAV attack on Odesa – PGO
Photo: https://t.me/pgo_gov_ua/

One person was killed and the number of casualties rose to 14 as a result of a massive night attack by Russian UAVs on Odesa, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reported on Telegram.

Under the procedural guidance of Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into the commission of war crimes (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, on the night of June 20, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive drone strike on Odesa. According to preliminary information, the enemy used at least 10 UAVs. The city's civilian infrastructure was subjected to strikes.

"As a result of the attack, one person died, and 14 others received injuries of varying degrees of severity. Among the injured were three rescuers. Information about other possible victims is being clarified," the PGO said.

A 23-storey building, a number of other multi-apartment residential buildings, one of which was completely destroyed, outbuildings, an educational institution, shops, and city residents’ cars were damaged.

The inspection is currently ongoing, a full list of destruction and damage is being established. Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the enemy attack. The pretrial investigation is being carried out by investigators from the SBU Directorate in Odesa region.

Tags: #odesa #uavs

MORE ABOUT

13:55 20.06.2025
Russia spreading fakes that residential buildings in Odesa hit by Ukrainian air defense – Center for Countering Disinformation

Russia spreading fakes that residential buildings in Odesa hit by Ukrainian air defense – Center for Countering Disinformation

18:08 17.06.2025
Klymenko: As of 17:30, twelve people die as aresult of enemy night strikes: 10 in Kyiv, two in Odesa

Klymenko: As of 17:30, twelve people die as aresult of enemy night strikes: 10 in Kyiv, two in Odesa

09:19 17.06.2025
Already 17 people injured, one killed in Odesa due to Russian attack, search for another person continues – Kiper

Already 17 people injured, one killed in Odesa due to Russian attack, search for another person continues – Kiper

09:32 16.06.2025
On night of June 16, Ukraine’s defenders destroy 125 of 138 enemy drones

On night of June 16, Ukraine’s defenders destroy 125 of 138 enemy drones

12:24 14.06.2025
Syrsky holds working meeting on countering enemy strike UAVs

Syrsky holds working meeting on countering enemy strike UAVs

10:44 12.06.2025
Forty-nine enemy UAVs neutralized last night, seven locations hit, debris fall in other four locations

Forty-nine enemy UAVs neutralized last night, seven locations hit, debris fall in other four locations

09:31 12.06.2025
Greek PM proposes to create transport corridor that will connect Greek port of Alexandroupolis with Odesa

Greek PM proposes to create transport corridor that will connect Greek port of Alexandroupolis with Odesa

17:46 11.06.2025
Greek PM to be in Odesa on Wed

Greek PM to be in Odesa on Wed

14:01 11.06.2025
New Romanian president to visit Odesa on Wednesday

New Romanian president to visit Odesa on Wednesday

20:41 10.06.2025
Lithuanian, Ukrainian FMs visit Odesa

Lithuanian, Ukrainian FMs visit Odesa

HOT NEWS

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 56 individuals, 55 legal entities

Coordination HQ: Ukraine returns seriously wounded, seriously ill defenders from captivity – another stage of major POW swap

Zelenskyy on latest swap: Most of soldiers ave been in Russian captivity for more than two years

Zelenskyy on night attacks: The sooner the sick minds in Kremlin lose ability to finance the war, the more lives we will be able to save in Ukraine

Zelenskyy appoints Shapovalov as AFU Ground Forces Commander

LATEST

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 56 individuals, 55 legal entities

Coordination HQ: Ukraine returns seriously wounded, seriously ill defenders from captivity – another stage of major POW swap

Zelenskyy on latest swap: Most of soldiers ave been in Russian captivity for more than two years

Sustainable business hub opens in Kyiv with UNDP, Japanese govt support

URCS opens innovative space for entrepreneurs in Kyiv

Poroshenko's lawyers allege fabrication of documents used to justify sanctions against him

Zelenskyy on night attacks: The sooner the sick minds in Kremlin lose ability to finance the war, the more lives we will be able to save in Ukraine

Some 600,000 tonnes of demolition waste cleared in 6 regions with UNDP support since 2022 – Ukrainian govt

Grossi on progress of IAEA talks with Russians on ZNPP: consensus on impossibility of plant operating in wartime reached

General Staff records 176 combat clashes in past 24 hours

AD
AD