One person killed, 14 injured as result of massive enemy UAV attack on Odesa – PGO

Photo: https://t.me/pgo_gov_ua/

One person was killed and the number of casualties rose to 14 as a result of a massive night attack by Russian UAVs on Odesa, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reported on Telegram.

Under the procedural guidance of Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into the commission of war crimes (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, on the night of June 20, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive drone strike on Odesa. According to preliminary information, the enemy used at least 10 UAVs. The city's civilian infrastructure was subjected to strikes.

"As a result of the attack, one person died, and 14 others received injuries of varying degrees of severity. Among the injured were three rescuers. Information about other possible victims is being clarified," the PGO said.

A 23-storey building, a number of other multi-apartment residential buildings, one of which was completely destroyed, outbuildings, an educational institution, shops, and city residents’ cars were damaged.

The inspection is currently ongoing, a full list of destruction and damage is being established. Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the enemy attack. The pretrial investigation is being carried out by investigators from the SBU Directorate in Odesa region.