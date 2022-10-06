Facts

Head of Luhansk Military Administration reports on de-occupation of six settlements of Luhansk region

Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai said on Wednesday that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had liberated six settlements of Luhansk region from Russian occupiers.

"To date six settlements have been de-occupied," Haidai said on the air of the Freedom marathon, answering the question of the presenters about the de-occupation of the region.

At the same time, he did not specify the names of the liberated settlements, referring to operational silence, and noted that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will publish official information on this issue.

