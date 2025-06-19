Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:51 19.06.2025

Zelenskyy and Lagarde discuss prospects for using frozen Russian assets

1 min read
Zelenskyy and Lagarde discuss prospects for using frozen Russian assets

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde.

"Thank you for coming and budget support. It crucial that this assistance continues and, despite the war, gives our people normal life, where possible," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel following the conversation.

The parties discussed the prospects for using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs, macro-financial stability, work with partners and European integration.

In addition, the president thanked for providing a loan under the ERA initiative from the G7 in the amount of $50 billion in 2025.

"We are making our coordination with European institutions even closer," the president said.

According to the presidential press service, the parties also discussed finding mechanisms to extend sanctions against Russian assets. In turn, Lagarde assured of continued financial support from the European Central Bank and noted the work of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Tags: #lagarde #zelenskyy

