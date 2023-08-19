Enemy hits with missile at Chernihiv center, there are casualties – Zelenskyy

There are dead and wounded in Chernihiv after the Russian strike on the city center on Saturday morning, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"This is what a neighborhood with a terrorist state is, this is what we unite the whole world against. A Russian missile hit right in the center of the city, in our Chernihiv. A square, the polytechnic university, a theater. An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss. There are dead, there are wounded," he said in the Telegram channel.

The president expressed his condolences to those who lost their relatives.

"All services are on the site. Rescuers, police, doctors. Everyone who is needed," he said.

"Let's do even more to consolidate the world against Russian terror. Let's give even more to our state to protect life. Russia must lose this war for life to win," Zelenskyy said.