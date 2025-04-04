Twelve dead, incl three children in Kryvy Rih as result of Russian missile strike

Russian occupiers attacked the city of Kryvy Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, with ballistic missiles. As a result of a missile hitting a residential area, at least 12 people are known to have died and more than 50 have been injured, said the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

"The damned Muscovites hit the center of a residential neighborhood with a ballistic missile. So far, 12 people have died, and more than 50 have been injured," he wrote on Telegram on Friday evening.

The head of Kryvy Rih district state administration, Yevhen Sytnychenko, reported that two of the 12 dead were children. "According to preliminary information, 12 people died, including two children, as a result of a missile attack on the city of Kryvy Rih. Information on the number of wounded is being clarified," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the strike damaged multi-storey residential buildings and caused fires.

The head of Dnipropetrovsk regional administration, Serhiy Lysak, who was the first to report the attack, later clarified that not two but three children were among the dead.

"According to the updated information, three children were among the dead. The number of injured is also constantly increasing. This information will be updated later. The car and garages are on fire," he wrote.

Local publics previously wrote that the strike hit the Magellan restaurant, there were many people there at the time. Later, videos began to appear on the network, showing wounded people lying on the street near the strike site at a significant distance from any structures.