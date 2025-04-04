Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:54 04.04.2025

Twelve dead, incl three children in Kryvy Rih as result of Russian missile strike

2 min read
Twelve dead, incl three children in Kryvy Rih as result of Russian missile strike

Russian occupiers attacked the city of Kryvy Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, with ballistic missiles. As a result of a missile hitting a residential area, at least 12 people are known to have died and more than 50 have been injured, said the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

"The damned Muscovites hit the center of a residential neighborhood with a ballistic missile. So far, 12 people have died, and more than 50 have been injured," he wrote on Telegram on Friday evening.

The head of Kryvy Rih district state administration, Yevhen Sytnychenko, reported that two of the 12 dead were children. "According to preliminary information, 12 people died, including two children, as a result of a missile attack on the city of Kryvy Rih. Information on the number of wounded is being clarified," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the strike damaged multi-storey residential buildings and caused fires.

The head of Dnipropetrovsk regional administration, Serhiy Lysak, who was the first to report the attack, later clarified that not two but three children were among the dead.

"According to the updated information, three children were among the dead. The number of injured is also constantly increasing. This information will be updated later. The car and garages are on fire," he wrote.

Local publics previously wrote that the strike hit the Magellan restaurant, there were many people there at the time. Later, videos began to appear on the network, showing wounded people lying on the street near the strike site at a significant distance from any structures.

Tags: #kryvy_rih #missile

MORE ABOUT

20:26 04.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Six children among 14 killed in Kryvy Rih

Zelenskyy: Six children among 14 killed in Kryvy Rih

20:17 04.04.2025
Death toll in Kryvy Rih missile strike rises to 14, incl 5 children

Death toll in Kryvy Rih missile strike rises to 14, incl 5 children

14:43 03.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

09:16 03.04.2025
Number of victims in missile strike on Kryvy Rih increases to 17

Number of victims in missile strike on Kryvy Rih increases to 17

11:46 31.03.2025
URCS volunteers take part in search and rescue operations after Russian attacks on Kharkiv, Kryvy Rih

URCS volunteers take part in search and rescue operations after Russian attacks on Kharkiv, Kryvy Rih

15:13 29.03.2025
Three injured in Ukrainian city of Kryvy Rih remain hospitalized

Three injured in Ukrainian city of Kryvy Rih remain hospitalized

12:41 29.03.2025
Five injured in Kryvy Rih as missile strike hits densely populated urban area – authorities

Five injured in Kryvy Rih as missile strike hits densely populated urban area – authorities

15:01 25.03.2025
SBU detains FSB agent whom occupiers planned to blow up near Kryvy Rih recruitment center

SBU detains FSB agent whom occupiers planned to blow up near Kryvy Rih recruitment center

14:19 15.03.2025
Zelenskyy reports on successful strike by new Long Neptune missile on enemy at range of 1000 km

Zelenskyy reports on successful strike by new Long Neptune missile on enemy at range of 1000 km

11:23 15.03.2025
Total number of victims of missile attack on Kryvyi Rih reaches 14

Total number of victims of missile attack on Kryvyi Rih reaches 14

HOT NEWS

Work on contingent as part of security guarantees carried out not only with UK, France, to continue for another month – Zelenskyy

Meeting of Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine, UK and France marks start of new important work – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Six children among 14 killed in Kryvy Rih

Death toll in Kryvy Rih missile strike rises to 14, incl 5 children

National Guard veteran, Hero of Ukraine Finashyn: I can't say that any country won in terms of veteran affairs

LATEST

Work on contingent as part of security guarantees carried out not only with UK, France, to continue for another month – Zelenskyy

Nova Poshta to open 135 new branches in Europe by late 2025 – CEO of Nova Post Europe

Meeting of Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine, UK and France marks start of new important work – Zelenskyy

Nova Poshta raises rates by up to 10% in several European countries – CEO of Nova Post Europe

Ex-Japanese ambassador to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori joins DTEK Advisory Board

National Guard veteran, Hero of Ukraine Finashyn: I can't say that any country won in terms of veteran affairs

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: We appoint assistants to regional police departments for dealing veteran policy

Rubio: Trump to not enter into endless talks with Russia

No specific dates for talks with USA yet, but they will continue – Yermak

USA committed to NATO – Rutte

AD
AD
Empire School
AD