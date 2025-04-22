One enemy missile carrier cruising in Black Sea – Navy

As of Tuesday morning, an enemy missile carrier with Kalibrs of up to six missiles is cruising in the Black Sea, the Navy reports.

Thus, in the Black Sea, there is one enemy ship, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to six missiles, but there are no enemy ships in the Sea of ​​Azov.

Meanwhile, there are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles.

"Over the past 24 hours, four vessels passed through the Kerch Strait to the Black Sea in the interests of Russia and continued moving in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait, while no vessels passed to the Sea of ​​Azov," the message says.