Missile that killed people during Russian strike on Kyiv made in DPRK – media

The missile that killed people during a large-scale Russian air attack on Kyiv on Thursday night was a North Korean KN-23 (KN-23A) ballistic missile, Reuters said on Thursday.

"The weapon that killed at least eight people in a major Russian aerial attack on Kyiv overnight was a North Korean KN-23 (KN-23A) ballistic missile," the agency said, citing a Ukrainian military source.

According to the agency, the Ukrainian military has not publicly stated what kind of missile it was. In its testimony after the Russian attack, Kyiv said a total of seven ballistic missiles were used, identifying them collectively as Iskander-M/KN-23.

Pyongyang is reported to have delivered 148 KN-23 and KN-24 ballistic missiles to Russia by early 2025.

Earlier, 12 people were reported dead and 90 injured in the missile strike on Kyiv. Among the injured were 12 children aged one and a half to 18. At least 44 people were hospitalized.