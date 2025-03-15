Zelenskyy reports on successful strike by new Long Neptune missile on enemy at range of 1000 km

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the successful combat use of the Long Neptune missile at a range of 1,000 km.

“The long Neptune missile was tested and successfully used in combat. A new Ukrainian missile, precise strike. The range of one thousand kilometers,” Zelenskyy said on X.

Zelenskyy thanked Ukrainian developers, manufacturers and the military.

He also briefed on the report of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine regarding new support packages from partners. “We are securing artillery supplies. I am grateful to all the partners who are helping,” the President said.