Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:17 04.04.2025

Death toll in Kryvy Rih missile strike rises to 14, incl 5 children

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration Serhiy Lysak reported 14 deaths as a result of a Russian missile strike on the city of Kryvy Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

"There is already information about 14 deaths as a result of a missile strike on Kryvy Rih. The number of victims is constantly increasing," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

In turn, head of Kryvy Rih Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul reported that five of the dead were children.

"Unfortunately, there are already 14 dead, including five children. There was a playground near the site of the hit," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, 12 deaths were reported, including three children. Vilkul reported more than 50 wounded, but Lysak wrote that the number of victims was "constantly increasing."

