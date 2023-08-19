Enemy shells Chernihiv center, probably with ballistics – local authorities

The Russian military shelled the center of Chernihiv on Saturday at noon, Head of the regional military administration Viacheslav Chaus has said.he enemy shelled the center of Chernihiv. Probably a ballistic missile. Stay in cover. Details later," he said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

As reported in the Telegram channel of Suspilne with reference to its own correspondents, as a result of the shelling, there are killed and wounded.

"As a result of the shelling by the Russians of the center of Chernihiv, they were wounded and killed. This is reported by our correspondents from the scene," Suspilne said.