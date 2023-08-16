Facts

15:58 16.08.2023

Russia may be preparing provocation at Kursk NPP in order to blame Ukraine – Yusov

1 min read
Russia may be preparing provocation at Kursk NPP in order to blame Ukraine – Yusov

The Russian Federation is considering scenarios of provocations, including at its nuclear facilities, in order to blame Ukraine for this, said Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Commenting on the data of the Center of National Resistance about the preparation by the Russians of a provocation at the Kursk nuclear power plant in the Russian Federation, Yusov confirmed that there is such information.

“There is such information, and it has already been made public, including by the Ministry of Defense. Yes, the enemy considers a number of provocations as a scenario of actions, including at its nuclear facilities. What is the purpose for this - to blame Ukraine, to provoke, to mobilize additionally internal public opinion, which from time to time wobbles and differs even from ruscist propaganda,” Yusov said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

The Defense Ministry stressed that terrorist attacks and provocations against its own civilian population are “a signature feature of the Putin regime and there is nothing particularly surprising here.”

“Therefore, such provocations on the territory of the Russian Federation by the Putin regime are possible,” Yusov said.

Tags: #provocations

