There is big threat of further provocations – NSDC Secretary

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that now there is a big threat of further provocations from representatives of Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"According to our data, today there is a big threat that the representatives of Russia who are there [in ORDLO] will provoke in one way or another. They can do things that have nothing to do with our soldiers. We cannot guess what they can do, either blow up the bus, which will contain those people whom they suggested today to cross to Rostov, or they will blow up houses, or there will be other things. We do not know this, in general. We cannot have anything to do with this," Danilov said at a briefing on the situation in Donbas at the Office of the President of Ukraine on Friday.