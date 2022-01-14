Russian special services preparing provocations against military personnel of Russian Armed Forces in order to blame Ukraine for this

The Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warns of provocations being prepared by the Russian special services against the military of the Russian Armed Forces in order to blame Ukraine for this.

"The military units of the aggressor country and its client states receive orders to prepare for such provocations. According to the military intelligence of Ukraine, on January 13, a service meeting was held at the 3rd Specialized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova, during which it was proved to the personnel that provocations were expected from Ukraine in the area of Kolbasna settlement (artillery units of the operational group of troops of the Russian Federation). There were no orders to bring the brigade to the highest degree of combat readiness, but the readiness of the personnel 'on the first command' to carry out tasks for their intended purpose was noted," the message posted on Facebook reads.

The Defense Intelligence Agency noted that to date, vacations and dismissals of personnel have not been canceled, but commanders were ordered to convey to their subordinates the need to arrive at the military unit at a certain signal.