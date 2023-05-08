Russia may be preparing provocations for May 9 – Ukraine's Intelligence Agency

Russia may be preparing another provocation against the civilian population, as well as against Belarus, by May 9, spokesman for the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Andriy Yusov has said.

"Starting from 2014, the occupiers have been using this kind of provocation, and it is possible that we will face this now. In this situation, provocations can be directed by the Russian special services against the Russian civilian population and timed to coincide with certain dates, for example, May 9," the agency's press service said on Facebook, citing Yusov.

At the same time, he suggested that the Russians could also direct provocations against the Belarusians: such a Russian "false flag operation" could aim to draw the Belarusian army into the war against Ukraine.

"No one in Ukraine or in the rest of the world will believe in such ideas. Although this does not mean that there will be no provocations," Yusov said.