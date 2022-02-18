Ukraine calls on intl community to condemn Russian provocations in Donbas immediately - MFA

Ukraine does not carry out or plan sabotage in Donbas and calls on the international community to condemn the provocations of Russsia immediately and its occupation administrations in Donbas, which hinder the process of political and diplomatic settlement, Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Due to accusations from the Russian side about Ukraine's alleged preparation of an armed offensive in Donbas, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry states the following. Ukrainian citizens live on both sides of the contact line. Their peace, security and well-being is an absolute priority for the Ukrainian state. Statements on the alleged intention of Ukrainian authorities to launch an offensive operation in the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions do not correspond to reality," Nikolenko said on his Facebook page.

The spokesperson said Ukraine does not carry out or plan sabotage in Donbas, and also categorically rejects Russia's attempts to aggravate the security situation.

"We remain steadfastly committed to a political and diplomatic settlement, together with our partners we are making every effort to reduce tension and keep the situation in line with the diplomatic dialogue. At the same time, we are seeing how Russia is launching a massive disinformation campaign, increasing the number of shelling of Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure with weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements, and escalating the security situation," Nikolenko said.

The Foreign Ministry also called on foreign states and international organizations "to immediately condemn the provocations of Russia and its occupying administrations in Donbas, which hinder the process of political and diplomatic settlement."

"The lack of a proper reaction or a neutral position will only play along with the escalation of the situation on the part of Russia," he said.