Repulsive Russian provocations, brutal blows are possible tomorrow – Zelensky

In an evening video statement, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky warned fellow citizens about the possibility of Russia carrying out "repulsive provocations" and brutal strikes on the territory of Ukraine on Ukrainian Independence Day, August 24.

"Dear Ukrainians! Tomorrow is an important day for all of us. And that is why this day, unfortunately, is also important for our enemy. We must be aware that disgusting Russian provocations and brutal strikes are possible tomorrow," Zelensky said.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, special services and intelligence will do everything to protect people as much as possible.

"We will definitely respond to any manifestation of Russian terror, but please, especially adhere to the security rules tomorrow. Please adhere to the curfew. Pay attention to air raid signals and official messages. And remember: we must all reach victory together," the head of state said.