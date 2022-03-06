Russia plans provocations in southern Ukraine using forcibly mobilized residents of ORDLO – Interior Ministry

A train with personnel of the 131st Infantry Regiment of the first Army Corps, mobilized in the Russian-occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, arrived on the Crimean Peninsula on Saturday, it is planned to use these persons to carry out provocations in the southern regions of Ukraine, according to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Sunday.

"Although these units have extremely low motivation, as they were recruited from people who were forcibly mobilized in ORDLO, it is possible that the aggressor uses them as gun fodder. In addition, these persons can be used, passing off as local residents for propaganda pictures, since the occupiers fail to break the spirit of the Ukrainian population. Also, the Russian military-political leadership may soon commit provocations with numerous victims using those mobilized in ORDLO in the eastern regions of Ukraine," the ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the personnel of the sixth separate motorized rifle regiment is frightened and demoralized, looking for ways to desert.