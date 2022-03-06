Facts

15:46 06.03.2022

Russia plans provocations in southern Ukraine using forcibly mobilized residents of ORDLO – Interior Ministry

1 min read

A train with personnel of the 131st Infantry Regiment of the first Army Corps, mobilized in the Russian-occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, arrived on the Crimean Peninsula on Saturday, it is planned to use these persons to carry out provocations in the southern regions of Ukraine, according to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Sunday.

"Although these units have extremely low motivation, as they were recruited from people who were forcibly mobilized in ORDLO, it is possible that the aggressor uses them as gun fodder. In addition, these persons can be used, passing off as local residents for propaganda pictures, since the occupiers fail to break the spirit of the Ukrainian population. Also, the Russian military-political leadership may soon commit provocations with numerous victims using those mobilized in ORDLO in the eastern regions of Ukraine," the ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the personnel of the sixth separate motorized rifle regiment is frightened and demoralized, looking for ways to desert.

14:06 06.03.2022
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to name countries, companies violating sanctions against Russia

09:45 06.03.2022
Advisor to Internal Minister on threat to Ukraine from Belarus: If there is no deep pressure from Putin, then Lukashenko to 'do some fancy footwork' in the future

19:09 05.03.2022
Over past day, 3,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to Ukraine – Social Policy Ministry

19:41 04.03.2022
Talks on humanitarian corridors for Mariupol fail - Denysenko

18:18 04.03.2022
Minister of Finance calls on global financial companies to stop any cooperation with terrorist countries Russia and Belarus

21:46 02.03.2022
Foreign Ministry launches emergency hotline for foreign students wishing to leave Ukraine

12:37 02.03.2022
Tkachenko appeals to heads of Russian federal TV channels to influence: it is in your power to change situation

11:30 02.03.2022
Vereshchuk calls on intl orgs to provide humanitarian corridor in Donbas for evacuation of civilians

11:18 02.03.2022
Russian authorities forcibly mobilize locksmiths, social workers and teachers from temporarily occupied territories into their army - JFO HQ

16:37 01.03.2022
Moldovan Foreign Ministry advises against travel to Russia

