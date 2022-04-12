Facts

11:59 12.04.2022

Russian special services plan series of terrorist attacks on their territory to increase anti-Ukrainian hysteria - Main Intelligence Directorate

Russian special services are planning to carry out a number of terrorist acts on the territory of the Russian Federation in order to consolidate the Russian public against the Ukrainians, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Kyrylo Budanov said.

"The Russian special services are planning a series of terrorist attacks with mining and blowing up residential buildings, hospitals and schools in Russian settlements. As well as launching rocket and bomb attacks on the city of Belgorod or one of the cities of Crimea," Budanov said, according to the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate in telegram channel.

He noted that the failure of the mobilization plan in Russia is forcing the Putin regime to launch dirty scenarios in order to stir up Russian society emotionally.

"To do this, they are planning explosions in Russian residential buildings or rocket attacks to blame the Armed Forces and volunteer battalions in order to create an emotional picture of the 'atrocities of Ukrainian nationalists.' It is possible that these attacks will be filed as revenge by Ukrainians for Bucha and Kramatorsk and as a justification for cruelty against Ukrainian civilian population," the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate said.

"In recent days, the Russian authorities have been increasingly dispersing the flywheel of anti-Ukrainian hysteria. Trenches are being actively dug in Belgorod and Kursk regions, panic is being whipped up about the imaginary offensive of Ukrainian volunteer battalions and sabotage groups," Budanov said.

Tags: #russia #provocations #budanov #anti_ukrainian #hysteria
