Occupiers preparing large-scale provocations at Zaporizhia NPP – GUR

In the coming hours, the Russian occupiers are preparing large-scale provocations to create a source of radiation danger at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP), the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Friday evening.

"In the coming hours, the ruscists are preparing a large-scale provocation to simulate an accident at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. To do this, a strike will be carried out directly on the territory of the NPP. After that, an emergency leak of radioactive substances will be announced. Ukraine will traditionally be blamed for the incident," the GUR said on its Facebook page.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, in order to hide their actions as much as possible, the occupiers disrupted the planned rotation of the staff of the permanent monitoring mission of the IAEA.

"The purpose of this action is to provoke the international community to conduct a detailed investigation during which all hostilities will be stopped," the report says.

Thus, they emphasize in the GUR, the invaders hope to get a pause, which they use to regroup the occupation contingent and stop the Ukrainian counteroffensive.