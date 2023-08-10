Facts

19:24 10.08.2023

Zelenskyy invites Ecumenical Patriarch to visit Ukraine

1 min read
Zelenskyy invites Ecumenical Patriarch to visit Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with representative of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Metropolitan of Chalcedon Emmanuel.

"The head of state noted that the visit by the metropolitan is a very important signal of support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people from the Ecumenical Patriarchate amid the full-scale war unleashed by Russia," the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine said.

"I appreciate very much this dialogue which we continued with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew during my recent visit to Turkey. This was very important," Zelenskyy said.

The president sent to the Ecumenical Patriarch an invitation to visit Ukraine.

Metropolitan of Chalcedon Emmanuel, for his part, passed Zelenskyy greetings from His All-Holiness.

"We support you very much at this difficult time. You can be sure of our support and everything that we can do on behalf of the Ecumenical Patriarchate," he said.

During the conversation, the parties paid special attention to Ukraine's spiritual independence, Ukraine's Peace Formula and the issue of returning children who were illegally deported from Ukraine.

