Number of casualties as result of attack on Pokrovsk increases to 81 people – Donetsk authorities

As a result of a missile attack on Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, on Monday, the number of wounded rose to 81, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said as of 11:00 on Tuesday.

"Updated data as of 11:00 on the victims of the Russian shelling of Pokrovsk. Seven people were killed (five civilians, a rescuer and a military man); 81 wounded (39 civilians, including two children - born in 2006 and 2012; some 31 policemen, seven employees of the State Emergency Service and four soldiers)," Kyrylenko said on the Telegram channel.

As the administration's head said, "12 high-rise buildings were damaged; the buildings of the hotel, the prosecutor's office, the pension fund, a pharmacy, two shops, two cafes and two civilian cars."

Kyrylenko said the Russians hit Pokrovsk on Monday evening, "carried out two strikes with Iskanders - at 19:15 and 19:52. They hit the city center."