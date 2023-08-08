Facts

11:29 08.08.2023

Number of casualties as result of attack on Pokrovsk increases to 81 people – Donetsk authorities

1 min read
Number of casualties as result of attack on Pokrovsk increases to 81 people – Donetsk authorities

As a result of a missile attack on Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, on Monday, the number of wounded rose to 81, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said as of 11:00 on Tuesday.

"Updated data as of 11:00 on the victims of the Russian shelling of Pokrovsk. Seven people were killed (five civilians, a rescuer and a military man); 81 wounded (39 civilians, including two children - born in 2006 and 2012; some 31 policemen, seven employees of the State Emergency Service and four soldiers)," Kyrylenko said on the Telegram channel.

As the administration's head said, "12 high-rise buildings were damaged; the buildings of the hotel, the prosecutor's office, the pension fund, a pharmacy, two shops, two cafes and two civilian cars."

Kyrylenko said the Russians hit Pokrovsk on Monday evening, "carried out two strikes with Iskanders - at 19:15 and 19:52. They hit the city center."

Tags: #pokrovsk

MORE ABOUT

09:38 08.08.2023
As result of attack on Pokrovsk, 67 wounded, incl two children – Interior Minister

As result of attack on Pokrovsk, 67 wounded, incl two children – Interior Minister

20:52 07.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Russian missiles hit multi-apartment building in Pokrovsk, there are casualties, rescuers working at the scene

Zelenskyy: Russian missiles hit multi-apartment building in Pokrovsk, there are casualties, rescuers working at the scene

AD

HOT NEWS

USA to announce new $200 mln military aid package to Ukraine on Aug 8 – media

Zelenskyy: Returning home all those in Russian captivity is common task

As result of attack on Pokrovsk, 67 wounded, incl two children – Interior Minister

Ukrainian defenders down Russian helicopter Ka-52 in Zaporizhia region

Zelenskyy: Russian missiles hit multi-apartment building in Pokrovsk, there are casualties, rescuers working at the scene

LATEST

Testing of new Ukrainian-made UAV in combat zone started – Intelligence Agency

USA to announce new $200 mln military aid package to Ukraine on Aug 8 – media

Zelenskyy: Returning home all those in Russian captivity is common task

Kuleba calls on USA to provide Ukraine with ATACMS to enhance its long-range capabilities

Ukrainian defenders down Russian helicopter Ka-52 in Zaporizhia region

Ukraine quadruples Stuhna system production in July compared to Jan – Kamyshyn

Zelenskyy expresses support for territorial integrity of Georgia on 15th anniversary of beginning of Russia's armed aggression

Jeddah talks on Ukraine helped to 'consolidate international consensus' – Chinese MFA

USA provide Ukraine's Border Guard Service with dugout shelters worth over UAH 3.3 mln

Former Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra abbot Pavlo released from custody on bail

AD
AD
AD
AD