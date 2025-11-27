Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:56 27.11.2025

Syrsky: Search, destruction of enemy carried out in area of ​​about 11.5 sq km in Pokrovsk

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, based on the results of his trips to Donetsk region, reported that over the last week, a search and destruction of the enemy was carried out directly in the city of Pokrovsk on an area of ​​about 11.5 square kilometers.

"We are considering the issue of the defense of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and the territories adjacent to them comprehensively," he said on Facebook on Thursday.

"We are blocking attempts to storm the cities by small infantry groups. For this purpose, as well as to restore lost positions, our designated units are conducting active operations. Over the last week, a search and destruction of the enemy was carried out directly in the city of Pokrovsk on an area of ​​about 11.5 square kilometers," he added.

According to Syrsky, the enemy, having suffered significant losses and faced effective Ukrainian resistance, was forced to use its operational reserve in Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area.

"The aggressor is trying to constantly change the directions of attacks here, using insidious infiltration tactics, including disguising himself as a civilian population or hiding under them," the commander said.

He said that during the meeting with the commanders, the issues of strengthening units and coordinated use of reserves were discussed. Particular attention is paid to ensuring the advancement of Ukrainian assault units.

According to Syrsky, work continues on maintaining existing and arranging additional logistical routes.

"We must provide our group with the maximum possible support and conduct timely medical evacuation of the wounded. We must not only hold our positions, but also preserve the lives and health of our defenders," the commander said.

Tags: #pokrovsk #syrsky

