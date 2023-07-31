Death toll as result of missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to six, 75 people injured

The number of dead as a result Monday morning's attack on Kryvy Rih has increased to six, the number of injured – to 75, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"We are losing our people… Six dead in Kryvy Rih! At the moment, the number of injured is 75, including six children. Two of 22 hospitalized are in serious condition," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

Lysak also said that a mourning is announced on Tuesday, August 1, in the city.