17:56 31.07.2023

Death toll as result of missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to six, 75 people injured

The number of dead as a result Monday morning's attack on Kryvy Rih has increased to six, the number of injured – to 75, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"We are losing our people… Six dead in Kryvy Rih! At the moment, the number of injured is 75, including six children. Two of 22 hospitalized are in serious condition," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

Lysak also said that a mourning is announced on Tuesday, August 1, in the city.

17:51 31.07.2023
URCS help victims of missile attack on Kryvy Rih

17:43 31.07.2023
Over 350 people participating in rescue operation in Kryvy Rih – Zelenskyy

14:33 31.07.2023
Number of casualties of Kryvy Rih shelling rises to 53 – local authorities

13:02 31.07.2023
Death toll from missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to four, incl 10-year-old child

11:26 31.07.2023
Interior Ministry: Two killed, 20 injured, up to seven people are under rubble due to shelling of Kryvy Rih

10:42 31.07.2023
Russian missiles destroy two buildings in Kryvy Rih, there may be people under rubble, one dead is known – Interior Ministry

09:28 31.07.2023
Explosions in Kryvy Rih reported – local authorities

12:57 14.06.2023
In Kryvy Rih, number of victims of missile strike up to 12

14:38 03.04.2023
URCS volunteers help to eliminate consequences of fire in residential building in Kryvy Rih

12:13 17.12.2022
Death toll from missile attack in Kryvy Rih rises to four, body of 1.5-year-old boy recovered from rubble

