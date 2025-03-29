Interfax-Ukraine

15:13 29.03.2025

Three injured in Ukrainian city of Kryvy Rih remain hospitalized

Three of the seven people injured in the Ukrainian city of Kryvy Rih are currently hospitalized, though none are in critical condition, according to the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

"The most important thing is that everyone is alive. Seven people were injured, three are in the hospital, thank God, none are in serious condition," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Vilkul noted that residential buildings sustained extensive damage. "A relief headquarters, 15 utility repair crews, and heavy equipment are all at work. We will help everyone," he added.

