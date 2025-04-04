Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:26 04.04.2025

Zelenskyy: Six children among 14 killed in Kryvy Rih

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Six children among 14 killed in Kryvy Rih
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

The number of children killed as a result of a Russian missile strike on the city of Kryvy Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, has reached six, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"As of now, 14 people are known to have died, including six children. My condolences to their families and loved ones. The rescue operation is ongoing. At least five houses have been damaged," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Friday evening.

According to him, the Russian missile hit directly on the city street, "in an area with residential buildings." "Preliminarily, this is a ballistic strike," the president said.

Zelenskyy said Russia does not want a ceasefire. "We see it. The whole world sees it. Every missile, every strike drone proves that Russia only wants war. And only on the world's pressure on Russia, on all efforts to strengthen Ukraine, our air defense, our forces – only on this depends when the war will end. The United States, Europe, everyone else in the world have sufficient capacity to force Russia to abandon terror and war. And this must be ensured: peace is needed," the head of state said.

Tags: #kryvy_rih #president #victims

MORE ABOUT

21:02 04.04.2025
Work on contingent as part of security guarantees carried out not only with UK, France, to continue for another month – Zelenskyy

Work on contingent as part of security guarantees carried out not only with UK, France, to continue for another month – Zelenskyy

20:56 04.04.2025
Meeting of Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine, UK and France marks start of new important work – Zelenskyy

Meeting of Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine, UK and France marks start of new important work – Zelenskyy

20:17 04.04.2025
Death toll in Kryvy Rih missile strike rises to 14, incl 5 children

Death toll in Kryvy Rih missile strike rises to 14, incl 5 children

19:54 04.04.2025
Twelve dead, incl three children in Kryvy Rih as result of Russian missile strike

Twelve dead, incl three children in Kryvy Rih as result of Russian missile strike

14:43 03.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

09:16 03.04.2025
Number of victims in missile strike on Kryvy Rih increases to 17

Number of victims in missile strike on Kryvy Rih increases to 17

11:46 31.03.2025
URCS volunteers take part in search and rescue operations after Russian attacks on Kharkiv, Kryvy Rih

URCS volunteers take part in search and rescue operations after Russian attacks on Kharkiv, Kryvy Rih

15:13 29.03.2025
Three injured in Ukrainian city of Kryvy Rih remain hospitalized

Three injured in Ukrainian city of Kryvy Rih remain hospitalized

12:41 29.03.2025
Five injured in Kryvy Rih as missile strike hits densely populated urban area – authorities

Five injured in Kryvy Rih as missile strike hits densely populated urban area – authorities

19:47 27.03.2025
Zelenskyy: Stabilization on front is reliable basis for diplomacy

Zelenskyy: Stabilization on front is reliable basis for diplomacy

HOT NEWS

Work on contingent as part of security guarantees carried out not only with UK, France, to continue for another month – Zelenskyy

Meeting of Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine, UK and France marks start of new important work – Zelenskyy

Death toll in Kryvy Rih missile strike rises to 14, incl 5 children

Twelve dead, incl three children in Kryvy Rih as result of Russian missile strike

National Guard veteran, Hero of Ukraine Finashyn: I can't say that any country won in terms of veteran affairs

LATEST

Nova Poshta to open 135 new branches in Europe by late 2025 – CEO of Nova Post Europe

Nova Poshta raises rates by up to 10% in several European countries – CEO of Nova Post Europe

Ex-Japanese ambassador to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori joins DTEK Advisory Board

National Guard veteran, Hero of Ukraine Finashyn: I can't say that any country won in terms of veteran affairs

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: We appoint assistants to regional police departments for dealing veteran policy

Rubio: Trump to not enter into endless talks with Russia

No specific dates for talks with USA yet, but they will continue – Yermak

USA committed to NATO – Rutte

Ukraine has restored over 35,000 sq km of land to safe use since start of full-scale invasion – PM

Russia destroys 214,000 civilian infrastructure facilities in Ukraine – Yermak

AD
AD
Empire School
AD