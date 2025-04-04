Zelenskyy: Six children among 14 killed in Kryvy Rih

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

The number of children killed as a result of a Russian missile strike on the city of Kryvy Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, has reached six, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"As of now, 14 people are known to have died, including six children. My condolences to their families and loved ones. The rescue operation is ongoing. At least five houses have been damaged," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Friday evening.

According to him, the Russian missile hit directly on the city street, "in an area with residential buildings." "Preliminarily, this is a ballistic strike," the president said.

Zelenskyy said Russia does not want a ceasefire. "We see it. The whole world sees it. Every missile, every strike drone proves that Russia only wants war. And only on the world's pressure on Russia, on all efforts to strengthen Ukraine, our air defense, our forces – only on this depends when the war will end. The United States, Europe, everyone else in the world have sufficient capacity to force Russia to abandon terror and war. And this must be ensured: peace is needed," the head of state said.